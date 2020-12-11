DOJ Reins In Immigration Appeals With Final Rule

Law360 (December 11, 2020, 11:55 AM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Justice on Friday finalized wide-reaching changes to the process for appealing immigration decisions, in a move that will restrict the time frame and scope of these cases. The rule, proposed in August, will curtail the ability of immigration appellate judges to hear cases on their own accord, impose a time limit on appeals, and create a mechanism for lower immigration judges to seek reversal of appellate judges at the Board of Immigration Appeals by petitioning a political DOJ appointee. Immigration attorneys will also have a harder time preparing responses to the government's arguments because opposing briefs will...

