Fla. Car Dealer's Atty Was 'Shocked' Over BMW's Info Hiding

Law360, Miami (December 11, 2020, 10:43 PM EST) -- An attorney for a Florida car dealer suing BMW of North America told a federal magistrate judge on Friday that he was in "utter shock" when he saw the $18 million settlement between the carmaker and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that contained information he had been denied in discovery. Michael McMahan, who has coordinated the discovery efforts for car dealer Braman Motors in its suit over BMW's "punching" sales programs, took the stand in a Zoom hearing on a motion for sanctions before U.S. Magistrate Judge Alicia Otazo-Reyes to tell how a Sept. 24, 2020, cease-and-desist order by the...

