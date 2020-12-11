UK Fast-Tracks Review Of $39B Liberty Global-Telefonica JV

Law360 (December 11, 2020, 6:31 PM EST) -- The U.K.'s competition enforcer granted a request Friday from Liberty Global PLC and Telefonica SA for a fast-tracked investigation into the planned $39 billion combination of their telecom businesses in the country. The Competition and Markets Authority said in a statement it is launching a phase 2, in-depth probe of the deal, which would create a joint venture by merging Liberty Global's Virgin Media with Telefonica's O2 mobile provider, after the companies asked to expedite the review process. "The CMA has today accepted this request given the deal's potential impact on competition in several telecommunication markets in the U.K., and the...

