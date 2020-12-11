Risks In Moving Too Quickly, Or Slowly, On COVID-19 Vaccine

Law360 (December 11, 2020, 4:31 PM EST) -- A U.S. Food and Drug Administration advisory committee's vote in favor of granting emergency use authorization to Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE's COVID-19 vaccine has been greeted with enthusiasm by many people who now perceive a sooner and more certain end to the pandemic. However, the rapid advancement of this and other COVID-19 vaccines and therapeutics has also been met with concern that the process has moved too quickly. Some are concerned that perhaps we do not know enough about these new products to be able to rely on their safety and efficacy. There are pros and cons surrounding the rapid...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS