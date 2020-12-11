No Arbitration For Tribal Loans, Says Bible-Quoting Judge

Law360 (December 11, 2020, 10:14 PM EST) -- A Florida federal judge has relied on readings from the Bible, Greek philosophy and ancient law to vehemently reject arbitration bids by a collection company seeking payment on a tribally owned firm's loans in two suits claiming lending law violations, saying the plaintiffs must have their day in court. U.S. District Judge William F. Jung's Thursday order said consumer collection company Global Trust Management LLC's arbitration agreements are unconscionable and thus unenforceable because the conditions under which borrowers Ami Dunn and Ashanti McIntosh agreed to arbitrate their claims reflect a lack of meaningful choice. Judge Jung favored Dunn and McIntosh in...

