Ascendas REIT Drops $213M On Sydney Office Property

Law360 (December 11, 2020, 7:28 PM EST) -- Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust has reached a deal to buy an office property in Sydney, Australia, from AMP Capital for 284 million Singaporean dollars ($213 million), according to an announcement from the Singapore REIT on Friday. The deal is for 1-5 Thomas Holt Drive in the Macquarie Park suburb of Sydney. The property, which comprises three office blocks, has 39,188 square meters (421,816 square feet) of space and is leased to tenants from various sectors. Ascendas said Friday the deal marked the REIT's fifth investment in an Australian suburban office property. "We are continuing to expand our suburban office portfolio...

