Former Mass. Troopers Charged Over No-Work OT Shifts

Law360 (December 11, 2020, 2:49 PM EST) -- Two former Massachusetts state troopers were arrested Friday on federal charges they embezzled tens of thousands of dollars through a years-long overtime fraud scheme and then attempted to cover their tracks by burning and shredding records. Former Massachusetts State Police Lieutenant Daniel J. Griffin, of Belmont, and former Sergeant William W. Robertson, of Westborough, were each indicted on conspiracy, theft and wire fraud charges. Griffin also faces tax charges in connection with an alleged scheme to defraud a private school that two of his children attended. Both men appeared in Boston federal court Friday before U.S. Magistrate Judge Marianne B. Bowler and...

