Don't Miss It: Cravath, Schulte Roth Guide Week's Hot Deals

Law360 (December 11, 2020, 7:43 PM EST) -- With so much mergers and acquisitions news this week, you may have missed several deals announced in the last several days helmed by firms such as Cravath Swaine & Moore LLP and Schulte Roth & Zabel LLP. Here, Law360 recaps the ones you may have missed. Cravath, Schulte Roth Steer Veritas' $3.4B Northrop Biz Buy A Veritas Capital affiliate will buy Northrop Grumman's federal information technology and mission support business for $3.4 billion, a deal arranged with help from Cravath and Schulte Roth. Northrop Grumman Corp. said the deal will allow it to focus on its core business, "where technology and innovation...

