Tribunals Left To Bridge Gap On Damages, Study Shows

Law360 (December 11, 2020, 11:09 PM EST) -- Commercial arbitral tribunals trying to decide how much to award in damages face a difficult task since respondents and claimants are often far apart from each other in their estimation of how much is owed, according to a study from the Queen Mary University of London and PwC. There is a "very significant gap" between the amount of damages calculated by a claimant and the amount that is thought to be owed by the respondent, who argue on average that claimants should be awarded only about 12% of what they're claiming. The study, believed to be the first to consider trends...

