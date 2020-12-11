Fed. Circ. Backs TTAB's Rejection Of Beer Show TM

Law360 (December 11, 2020, 9:15 PM EST) -- One of the hosts of a YouTube beer-reviewing show called "Brew Science" lost his effort Friday to convince the Federal Circuit to give him another chance to prove his show's name was funny or distinctive enough for the protection of a trademark. In a six-page nonprecedential decision, a three-judge panel agreed with the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board's rejection of Christopher Coles' trademark application for "Brew Science." Coles sought the mark to use the name for videos about "the field of beer, beer accessories and the beer industry," but a TTAB examining attorney in 2017 rejected the bid, and the decision...

