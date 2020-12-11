SEC's Peirce Blasts Regs That 'Undercut' Personal Liberty

Law360 (December 11, 2020, 8:07 PM EST) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's Hester Peirce railed Friday against financial regulation that she believes "undercuts personal liberty," advocating for regulators to give investors and businesses the tools for "rigorous free-thinking" instead of attempting to mandate their choices. In comments before the conservative Federalist Society, the Republican SEC commissioner commented on current regulatory hot-button issues including cryptocurrency, environmentally focused investing, and the interpretations and rules governing so-called accredited investors and finders. "Our instincts as regulators are to protect people, but protection that comes in the form of overruling personal choices is what parents do for children, not what governments ought...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS