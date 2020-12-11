Ex-Arnold & Porter Worker Wins Disability Benefits Trial

Law360 (December 11, 2020, 3:06 PM EST) -- A California federal judge ruled Thursday following a bench trial that a former Arnold & Porter employee is entitled to long-term disability benefits due to a spinal injury, rejecting the opinions to the contrary offered by nonexamining physicians paid by Unum Life Insurance Co. U.S. District Judge David O. Carter wrote in his opinion Thursday that Unum's decision to rely on paper reviews and its decision not to perform an independent medical examination of former Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer LLP user support specialist Yolanda Rios raises questions about whether Unum conducted a thorough and accurate benefit determination. "The court gives...

