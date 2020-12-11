Fed. Circ. OKs 'Bling It On' IP Win Over Sparkly Pepper Sprays

Law360 (December 11, 2020, 10:21 PM EST) -- A company that sells "Bling It On" bedazzled pepper spray does not infringe a rival's design patent, the Federal Circuit ruled on Friday, affirming that a lack of rhinestones on one surface was enough for customers to distinguish between the two products. In a nonprecedential opinion, a three-judge panel ruled that a Texas federal court did not abuse its discretion by finding that Skyline USA Inc.'s Bling It On pepper spray did not infringe Super-Sparkly Safety Stuff LLC's design patent for its own competing product. Although both companies sell rhinestone-studded pepper sprays, the panel said the plain bottom surface in Skyline's...

