Union Says CBA, Not Bias, Kept It From Filing Grievance

Law360 (December 11, 2020, 6:10 PM EST) -- A Philadelphia Teamsters local has asked a Pennsylvania federal judge to toss a suit from a former union member who accused it of shirking its duties to represent him, saying its decision not to grieve his firing was based on federal law, not discriminatory animus. In a Thursday memo, International Brotherhood of Teamsters Local 830 asked U.S. District Judge R. Barclay Surrick to dismiss Michael Matlosz's claims that it declined to represent him in a wrongful firing dispute with his employer because of his vision disability. The union added that Matlosz could have grieved the issue himself but did not....

