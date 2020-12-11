LA Can't Slip Latest Suit Over Social Equity Pot Licenses

Law360 (December 11, 2020, 10:09 PM EST) -- A lawsuit alleging that the city of Los Angeles is playing favorites with marijuana licensing may proceed, a California federal court has ruled, finding city officials hadn't yet shown a rational basis for making rule changes that three denied applicants claim were unfair. U.S. District Judge Stanley Blumenfeld ruled Wednesday that Los Angeles had so far failed to explain the reasoning for certain licensing code changes it made as part of a settlement with a different set of applicants. Judge Blumenfeld tossed one of the plaintiffs' claims, but his ruling otherwise preserves the latest legal challenge to Los Angeles' bitterly contested...

