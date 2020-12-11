ITC Flags 4 Countries' Yarn Imports As Hurting US Industry

Law360 (December 11, 2020, 8:43 PM EST) -- The U.S. International Trade Commission voted Friday to continue its investigation into polyester textured yarn imports from Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam, preliminarily finding that U.S. industry was being "materially injured." "As a result of the commission's affirmative determinations, the U.S. Department of Commerce will continue its investigations of imports of polyester textured yarn from Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, and Vietnam, with its preliminary antidumping duty determinations due on or about April 6, 2021," the commission said in a press release. The commission's investigation and unanimous vote Friday follow a petition submitted in October by domestic PTY producers that accused producers from...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS