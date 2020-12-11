Va. Pastor's Wife Pleads Guilty In $2M Investment Scam

Law360 (December 11, 2020, 4:44 PM EST) -- The wife of a Virginia pastor, who had already been convicted on charges linked to a scheme that prosecutors say duped congregants out of $2 million by promising safe micro-loan and Nigerian oil investments, pled guilty Friday to a money laundering charge stemming from the same scheme. Brenda Millender changed her plea to guilty on the charge of laundering monetary instruments almost three years after she was convicted on eight counts for pocketing the money congregants gave her and her husband and spending it on risky forex deals and a mansion for themselves. U.S. District Court Judge Anthony Trenga said the...

