Ex-Atty Gets Prison For Living Large On Stolen Client Money

Law360 (December 11, 2020, 5:37 PM EST) -- A former Philadelphia attorney has been sentenced to 7½ years in prison after admitting to charges stemming from a scheme to steal hundreds of thousands of dollars from his clients to support his lavish lifestyle. Harris Roy Rosen, 65, was sentenced on Friday in Pennsylvania federal court by U.S. District Judge Wendy Beetlestone on charges of wire fraud, aggravated identity theft and tax evasion after pleading guilty to the charges in March. Judge Beetlestone also sentenced Rosen to one year of supervised release. Federal prosecutors found that between 2013 and 2017, Rosen "perpetrated a complex fraud scheme" in which he stole...

