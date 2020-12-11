Farm Bill Nixes Controlled Substance Offense, 9th Circ. Says

Law360 (December 11, 2020, 9:23 PM EST) -- The Ninth Circuit has said that a lower court erred when it enhanced a man's prison sentence on the basis of a prior marijuana conviction, writing that Arizona's controlled substances law was out of step with the federal legalization of hemp by the time he was sentenced. In a published opinion, a three-judge panel found that the mismatch between Arizona's drug statute, which counted hemp as a controlled substance, and the revised federal drug schedule, which did not, meant that Isaac Bautista's 2019 conviction for attempting to transport marijuana no longer counted as a controlled substance offense under federal sentencing guidelines...

