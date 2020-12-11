Biden Granddaughter Joining Arnold & Porter's DC Office

Law360 (December 11, 2020, 7:00 PM EST) -- Naomi Biden, the granddaughter of President-elect Joe Biden, is joining the Washington, D.C., office of BigLaw firm Arnold & Porter right as the former vice president prepares to take residence in the White House. Naomi Biden is one of 55 first-year associates who are joining Arnold & Porter in January, the firm told Law360 on Friday. Her first day with the firm will come months after she graduated from Columbia Law School in May and as her grandfather prepares to be inaugurated as the 46th U.S. president on Jan. 20. "We are pleased to welcome Naomi and the 55 members of...

