IP Owners Have Usually Found Ally In Trump Administration

Law360 (December 11, 2020, 7:28 PM EST) -- President Donald Trump's administration has advanced policies over the last four years that have often favored intellectual property owners, though not always as strongly as some of them would have liked. As his first and only term in office winds down, Law360 looks back at what the Trump White House has meant for IP. From new priorities at the Patent Trial and Appeal Board and the U.S. Department of Justice to using trade as leverage in an effort to combat intellectual property theft by China and others, the administration has frequently come down on the side of stronger IP rights....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS