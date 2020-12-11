Calif. Pushes For Win In Suit Over Vegan 'Butter' Label

Law360 (December 11, 2020, 4:53 PM EST) -- The state of California is asking a federal court to give it a win in a suit alleging its agricultural department is infringing a food maker's First Amendment rights by demanding it stop calling a vegan spread "butter," saying the company's products don't fit the federal definition of butter. In a motion for summary judgment filed Thursday, the California Department of Food and Agriculture said Miyoko's Kitchen cannot be an exception to federal labeling rules, which hold that to be called "butter," a product must be made from milk or cream and contain at least 80% fat. Other types of spreads,...

