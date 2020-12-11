Texas Roadhouse FLSA Suit By Tipped Workers Survives

Law360 (December 11, 2020, 7:34 PM EST) -- Texas Roadhouse Management Corp. must continue to face a proposed collective action from tipped employees who accused the entity behind a steak restaurant chain of denying them minimum wage for untipped work, a Kentucky federal judge ruled. In an opinion and order filed Thursday, U.S. District Judge Rebecca Grady Jennings denied Texas Roadhouse's motion to dismiss on a failure to state a claim, saying a recent U.S. Department of Labor revision to a rule about the amount of time tipped workers can spend on untipped tasks should not be given deference, and so the employees had sufficiently stated a Fair Labor...

