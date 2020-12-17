Alston & Bird Adds Former McDermott Partner In NYC

Law360 (December 17, 2020, 6:10 PM EST) -- Alston & Bird's New York City office announced that it has added an experienced tax partner from McDermott Will & Emery. Laura Gavioli has a background defending individuals and corporations in white-collar prosecutions and investigations, Alston & Bird said in a statement Friday. She also has experience representing clients in civil tax cases, Internal Revenue Service disputes and complex financial litigation. "The recent tax law changes have created considerable challenges and uncertainty for U.S. businesses and other taxpayers," said James Sullivan, partner in charge of Alston & Bird's New York office and member of the firm's partners committee. "We anticipate that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS