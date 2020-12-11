Brand Battles: 'Angry Birds' Co. Mad At 'Angry Chicken' Joint

Law360 (December 11, 2020, 6:42 PM EST) -- In Law360's latest roundup of new actions at the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board, the company behind the "Angry Birds" video game franchise is aiming to block an "Angry Chicken" Korean-style fried chicken restaurant — plus three other cases you need to know. 'Angry Birds' Fight Takes Flight Finnish game maker Rovio Entertainment Corp., which owns the "Angry Birds" brand, went to the board Monday to fight an "Angry Chicken" application for a Korean chicken restaurant. Because a chicken is a bird, Rovio said, the applied-for trademark "mimics the distinct impression created" in its own marks, likely causing people to wrongly...

