Facebook Taps DC Firm Kellogg Hansen For Antitrust Suits

Law360 (December 11, 2020, 8:19 PM EST) -- Facebook has chosen Kellogg Hansen to represent the social media giant in two major antitrust lawsuits separately filed on Wednesday by the U.S. Federal Trade Commission and 48 attorneys general, the social media company confirmed to Law360 on Friday. Based in Washington, D.C., where the two cases were filed in federal court, Kellogg Hansen Todd Figel & Frederick PLLC notes two antitrust judgments it has previously secured, calling them two of the largest ever in the U.S. Specifically, it represented tobacco company Conwood Co. in a 1998 suit against United States Tobacco, ultimately securing a $1.3 billion victory. The firm has...

