Hertz Bondholders Say Donlen Ch. 11 Sale Plan Chills Bidding

Law360 (December 11, 2020, 10:26 PM EST) -- A group of unsecured bondholders of bankrupt car rental giant Hertz Global said Friday that the company's plans to provide bid protections to a stalking horse bidder looking to buy fleet financing subsidiary Donlen Corp. would make it harder for other interested buyers to bid on the assets. In its objection, the ad hoc group of bondholders said stalking horse bidder Freedom Acquirer LLC — itself a secured lender of the debtor — had the opportunity to investigate the value of the Donlen assets for more than three months before Hertz began marketing them to other, strategic buyers. The proposed $825...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS