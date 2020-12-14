SEC Says Exec Leaked Info On $2.6B Tech Advisory Merger

Law360 (December 14, 2020, 6:16 PM EST) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission says the former corporate controller of technology consultant CEB Inc. leaked information to his brother-in-law ahead of the firm's April 2017 merger with Gartner, allowing the close family member and his son to rake in nearly $300,000 in illegal profits. Former CEB controller William D. Wright provided his brother-in-law Christopher Clark with nonpublic information that Clark used to inform "highly speculative" out-of-the-money call options on CEB stock to cash in on the merger, the SEC alleges. Clark earned more than $243,000 in profits off the information, while his son made $53,000 using information Clark provided to...

