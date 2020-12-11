Chinese National Admits Stealing Lab Trade Secrets With Wife

Law360 (December 11, 2020, 8:19 PM EST) -- A Chinese national pled guilty Friday in Ohio federal court to conspiring to steal trade secrets from a children's hospital where he worked as a researcher along with his wife, who also pled guilty to the charge several months ago. Yu Zhou, 50, also pled guilty to conspiring to commit wire fraud related to the theft from Nationwide Children's Hospital. "The Chinese government has created a large-scale, sophisticated system to steal American ingenuity," U.S. Attorney David M. DeVillers said in a statement. "We hope this conviction demonstrates that we will fight this system." Zhou and his wife, co-conspirator Li Chen, 47,...

