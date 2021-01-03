3 International Arbitration Trends To Watch In 2021

Law360 (January 3, 2021, 12:02 PM EST) -- If 2020 is going to be remembered as the year our lives were turned upside down by COVID-19, it seems likely that 2021 is going to continue to be colored by the aftermath of the pandemic. Here, Law360 looks at the international arbitration trends we're predicting for 2021, including a new focus on online hearings and related cybersecurity concerns, along with increased attention to transparency and efficiency in proceedings. The Rise of the Virtual Hearing In a practice area where lawyers are accustomed to traveling around the world at a moment's notice to participate in hearings or meet with clients, the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS