PwC Says Meetups Were Harmless In £63M Deal Leaks Row

Law360, London (December 14, 2020, 7:55 PM GMT) -- A PwC partner only shared information "in the best interests" of Watchstone Group PLC when he met with a banker at a firm advising Slater and Gordon on a deal with a Watchstone unit that soured, the accounting giant has said. In its recent High Court filing fighting insurance and technology provider Watchstone's £63 million ($84 million) suit claiming PwC set up a secret "back channel" to leak information to Slater and Gordon during negotiations for the ill-fated deal, the accounting giant also responded to questions from Watchstone about how often PwC partner Ian Green met with Gareth Davies, a restructuring...

