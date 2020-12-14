Libyan Fund Can Bring New Claims In Property Co. Dispute

Law360, London (December 14, 2020, 6:35 PM GMT) -- Two appellate judges in London sided with Libya's sovereign wealth fund in its bid to bring new claims over the valuation of a real estate development in England, concluding that the phrasing in a 2018 order that struck out the existing pleadings needs to be corrected. Justices Christopher Floyd and Richard Arnold dismissed an appeal brought by businessmen and property consultants Roger King and Charles Merry and four construction management businesses, who had argued a lower court judge shouldn't have allowed the Libyan Investment Authority in March to amend its conspiracy claim against them. They said the 2018 order prevented the...

