Underwriters Deny Liability For ABN Amro's £35M Cargo Loss

Law360, London (December 14, 2020, 8:25 PM GMT) -- Counsel for 14 underwriters told a judge during trial closing arguments Monday that it would have been commercially "absurd" for them to provide a financial guarantee to an ABN Amro Bank NV subsidiary that turned around and filed a £35 million ($46 million) claim after a commodities deal went bust. Luke Parsons QC of Quadrant Chambers also told High Court Judge Richard Jacobs that the broker who sold the marine cargo insurance policy didn't flag the unusual risk that ABN Amro sought to cover. Further, the marine cargo broker at Edge Brokers London Ltd. who handled the coverage couldn't be expected...

