Insurer Wants No Part Of $20M Judgment In Akorn Meds Suit

Law360 (December 14, 2020, 8:30 PM EST) -- Ironshore Specialty Insurance Co. is asking an Illinois federal court for a win as it seeks to avoid covering a $20 million judgment against Akorn Inc. over an adverse effect of one of its medications, saying punitive damages stemming from the company's willful conduct aren't covered. In a motion for summary judgment filed Friday, Ironshore said the policy should be interpreted under Illinois law, which holds as public policy that punitive damages are not covered by insurance in cases such as this. While Akorn had argued that Georgia law should apply because the underlying suit was filed in Georgia, Ironshore argued...

