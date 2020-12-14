Funko Investor Sues In Del. For Docs On $100M Stock Deal

Law360 (December 14, 2020, 5:42 PM EST) -- A Funko stockholder has sued the consumer collectibles company in Delaware's Chancery Court seeking access to records to determine if there was any wrongdoing in connection with the sale of $100 million in stock by the company's CEO and controlling shareholder. In a suit made public Friday, investor Herbert Silverberg said he wants to investigate the sale of roughly $100 million in company stock during a secondary public offering by Funko Inc. CEO Brian Mariotti and an affiliate of private equity firm ACON Investments LLC. Mariotti sold 400,000 shares and ACON sold 3.6 million shares, both at $25.42 per share, according...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS