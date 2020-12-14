NJ 'Constitutional Crisis' Looms As Legal Pot Bill Advances

Law360 (December 14, 2020, 7:20 PM EST) -- A New Jersey Senate panel signed off Monday on revised workplace protections and other changes to legislation that would create a system for selling adult-use recreational marijuana in the Garden State, advancing a bill that its principal architect said is needed to avoid a "constitutional crisis" if the drug's use becomes legal in the coming year without such regulations. More than a month after voters overwhelmingly approved a state constitutional amendment legalizing cannabis for adult use — which takes effect Jan. 1 — the Senate Judiciary Committee, by a 6-5 margin, approved various amendments to the bill based on an agreement...

