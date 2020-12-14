Justices Turn Away Anti-US Bias Suit Against ConocoPhillips

Law360 (December 14, 2020, 11:54 AM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday refused to hear an American petroleum engineer's bid to reopen a national origin discrimination suit accusing ConocoPhillips of illegally firing him in favor of an Australian national and denying him severance benefits. The nation's highest court denied the petition for certiorari that the worker, Samuel Gonzales, filed last month. The justices noted that Justice Samuel Alito didn't partake in consideration of the case. Gonzales had challenged a Fifth Circuit ruling in April that upheld an award of summary judgment in favor of ConocoPhillips over the worker's suit. He had accused the energy giant of yanking...

