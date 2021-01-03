Texas Legislation To Watch In 2021

Law360 (January 3, 2021, 12:02 PM EST) -- Texas lawmakers are expected to debate a proposal to require employers across the state to provide paid sick leave, a possible shakeup of the state appellate courts, and changes to uninsured motorist guidelines in the upcoming session. More bills have been pre-filed for the 2021 legislative session than for any of the five previous sessions, and some of the biggest pieces of legislation haven't yet been filed. The state budget and taxes, mainstays of debate each session, will take even more prominence this year as state lawmakers wrestle with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, as will fights over redistricting to...

