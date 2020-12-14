FERC Can't Justify $300M Plant Payments, DC Circ. Told

Law360 (December 14, 2020, 6:39 PM EST) -- Massachusetts and New Hampshire officials say electricity consumers will overpay up to $300 million because the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission unlawfully approved a regional grid operator plan to pay power plants to store fuel in the name of grid reliability. State officials, along with municipal utilities, electric co-operatives and environmental groups, are challenging FERC's June approval of an ISO New England program that would pay coal, oil, nuclear, biomass and hydroelectric plants to store fuel for use during the upcoming 2023-2024 and 2024-2025 winters in the event of regional gas supply shortages. But ISO-NE, which has struggled to craft a long-term...

