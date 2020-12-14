Justices Won't Touch Union ERISA Beef With Law Firm

Law360 (December 14, 2020, 10:43 AM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court declined Monday to take up a carpenters union official's challenge to a Ninth Circuit ruling that the Employee Retirement Income Security Act blocks his claims that a law firm gave him bad legal advice regarding payments to a benefits fund, costing him his job. The court rejected Southwest Regional Council of Carpenters executive secretary-treasurer Michael McCarron's petition for certiorari, letting stand a ruling rejecting claims DeCarlo & Shanley PC negligently told him to refund alleged overpayments from a SWRCC-linked benefits fund. McCarron made the accusations in a counterclaim to a suit, which D&S brought for the union,...

