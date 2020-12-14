Davis Polk Pans Black Atty's 'Opportunistic' Race Bias Claims

Law360 (December 14, 2020, 2:59 PM EST) -- Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP has urged a New York federal judge to gut a Black lawyer's bias case, saying the latest version of the ex-associate's suit included impermissible new allegations and failed to fix problems the court previously called out. On Friday, the firm told U.S. District Judge Gregory Woods that onetime associate Kaloma Cardwell failed to back up previously dismissed discrimination claims and tacked on new allegations in his 171-page November complaint. All told, Cardwell's November 2019 suit had accused the firm and eight current and former partners of racial bias and retaliation. Judge Woods in October 2020 dismissed...

