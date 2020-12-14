US Trustee Flags Ruby Tuesday Ch. 11 Disclosures, Plans

Law360 (December 14, 2020, 5:36 PM EST) -- RTI Holding, the parent company of casual dining chain Ruby Tuesday, was hit with a bankruptcy court objection broadside in Delaware on Sunday, with the U.S. Trustee's Office questioning the bankrupt venture's disclosures and plans to consolidate some creditors into a single voting group. Submitted by trial attorney Linda Richenderfer on behalf of Region Three and Nine U.S. Trustee Andrew Vara, the objection noted that RTI had yet to report anticipated recoveries for impaired creditor classes in its month-old disclosure statement. Required financial projections and an analysis of a Chapter 7 liquidation option are likewise missing from the document, Richenderfer wrote. The objection...

