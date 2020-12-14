US Trustee Urges No Financial Filing Extension For Cred Inc.

Law360 (December 14, 2020, 3:38 PM EST) -- The U.S. Trustee's Office asked a Delaware bankruptcy judge Monday to deny cryptocurrency investment platform Cred Inc.'s request to extend the deadline to file its financial information until mid-January, citing the firm's "gross mismanagement" and "incompetence" as evidence a trustee needs to take over the case. In his objection, U.S. Trustee Andrew Vara said Cred has apparently made no progress toward providing the court with a financial statement or a list of assets and liabilities in the five weeks since it entered Chapter 11 and that it should not be given more time. "The length of the request is simply more...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS