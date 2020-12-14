Watchdog Urges Axing BCG Contract To Avoid $860M Risk

Law360 (December 14, 2020, 10:14 PM EST) -- A U.S. government watchdog has called for the immediate cancellation of a Boston Consulting Group Inc.-held contract that was extended despite the firm's refusal to hand over certain pricing data, saying the U.S. is at risk of overpaying BCG $860 million. Despite facing multiple requests that it turn over sales information supporting its contract pricing, BCG has yet to comply, throwing into doubt the accuracy of the pricing data it used to successfully negotiate the extension of a professional services schedule contract with the U.S. General Services Administration, GSA Inspector General Carol Ochoa said in a Friday letter to the agency....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS