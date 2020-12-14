Texas Officials Reach Deal For Shingle Waste Cleanup

Law360 (December 14, 2020, 8:08 PM EST) -- Texas and the city of Dallas reached an agreement with a landfill site owner for the cleanup of a massive pile of waste dubbed "shingle mountain," ending litigation against the site owner and allowing long-sought-after removal efforts to move forward. Landfill site owner CCR Equity Holdings One LLC agreed to pay $1 million to the city and $55,000 to the state. In turn, the city will ensure the giant mound of shingles, which were allegedly deposited in an illegal landfill, will be moved to a proper disposal site, according to court records. Dallas Council Member Tennell Atkins praised the agreement and...

