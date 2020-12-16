Renewables Will Feature In 2021 Energy Int'l Arbitration

Law360 (December 16, 2020, 12:11 PM EST) -- While most energy sector international arbitration matters continue to arise from oil and gas projects, "new" energy — i.e., energy from renewable and other non-oil and gas sources — continued to play a significant role this year in the recent energy sector international arbitration boom, and is poised to be become an even more substantial contributor to international arbitration activity — for both commercial and investor-state disputes — in 2021 and beyond. International Arbitration in the Energy Sector The energy sector and international arbitration have decades of history together, and the sector has been the primary driver of significantly increased international...

