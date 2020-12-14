Hertz Committee Says Ch. 11 Sale Plan Won't Net Best Value

Law360 (December 14, 2020, 6:47 PM EST) -- The official committee of unsecured creditors in car rental juggernaut Hertz's Chapter 11 case objected to the company's proposed plan for an $825 million sale of its fleet financing arm in filings made public Monday, telling a Delaware judge that the process will leave potential value on the table. In the filing, the committee said that stalking horse bidder Freedom Acquirer LLC — an affiliate of prepetition secured creditor and debtor-in-possession lender Apollo Management Holdings — would be given onerous bid protections under the proposed sale procedures that would deter others from submitting competing offers. The stalking horse bid would see...

