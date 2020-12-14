DOJ's 1st Wage-Fixing Indictment Is A Warning To Cos.

Law360 (December 14, 2020, 6:57 PM EST) -- On Dec. 10, the U.S. Department of Justice Antitrust Division announced in U.S. v. Jindal the criminal indictment of a former owner of a North Texas physical therapist staffing company for conspiring with competitors to suppress wages for physical therapists. The indictment marks a significant turning point in the Antitrust Division's prosecutorial efforts against so-called wage-fixing and no-poach agreements, because it is the first public criminal enforcement action against such agreements. The Antitrust Agencies' Guidance for Anti-Competitive Agreements in Labor Markets In October 2016, the Antitrust Division and the Federal Trade Commission jointly released a policy guidance document on antitrust guidance for...

