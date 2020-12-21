Could 2021 Be The Year Illinois Makes Ethics Reforms?

Law360 (December 21, 2020, 4:44 PM EST) -- Advocates for ethics reform in the Prairie State are hopeful the $200 million Commonwealth Edison Co. bribery scandal involving the alleged influence of the powerful House speaker will prompt changes in a state that's been no stranger to political corruption. Yet others are more skeptical the next year will bring change, given Illinois' history of controversy, including two governors who have gone to prison on corruption charges. Among the proposals state government watchers expect to see include closing the "revolving door" between lawmakers and lobbyists, strengthening requirements for disclosing conflicts of interest and recusing from voting when there is a conflict,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS