Pa. Panel Won't Revive Atty's Suit Over 'Defamatory' Opinion

Law360 (December 14, 2020, 5:36 PM EST) -- A trio of Pennsylvania Superior Court judges are entitled to immunity from claims they defamed a Philadelphia lawyer in an opinion dismissing a fee dispute he was involved in, a state appeals court ruled in a published decision Monday. The state's Commonwealth Court rejected arguments from Philadelphia-based solo practitioner Bruce Chasan that the judges were not entitled to judicial immunity because the allegedly defamatory statements in their opinion were the product of factual and credibility determinations they made that were outside the scope of their jurisdiction under state law. "While judges lack the power or authority to make credibility determinations or...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS